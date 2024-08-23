'Is She Talking About Me?': Trump Goes Full 'Taxi Driver' In Rant On Truth Social

In 2016, Robert DeNiro first made the comparison between Trump and the main character of his classic 1976 movie Taxi Driver, the mentally disturbed Travis Bickle. Last night's performance by Trump, both during Kamala Harris' speech and afterward, as he called in to Fox News and Newsmax to offer his critique, did nothing to dispel that notion.

Source: The Mirror (US)

Donald Trump started “live truthing” Kamala Harris' address as she introduced herself to America as the official Democratic Presidential nominee. Harris made a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last night and launched a condemning attack on her Republican rival. She criticized Trump over the January 6 Capitol riots, saying he "brazenly assaulted the bedrock of democracy". She said: "The parable of January 6 reminds us that our democracy is only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with its care. Let us not forget who assaulted democracy on January 6 - he did." When Harris slammed Trump over the Capitol riot, he fumed on Truth Social: "IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?"

Trump rapid-posted about everything, from the script to her delivery. And that her speech was too short. via Time

Trump nitpicked at Harris’ script and delivery: “Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” he posted as she took the stage. “A lot of talk about childhood, we’ve got to get to the Border, Inflation, and Crime!” he wrote in another post, one of more than 30 posted between the start and end of Harris’ 40-minute speech. And immediately after Harris finished, Trump called into conservative channels Fox News and Newsmax to offer his takes. “I personally thought it was a terrible speech. It was very nonspecific. It was also very short. She just wanted to get off the stage, because her ideas are bad,” he told Newsmax. (Trump’s own Republican National Convention speech last month, at over 90 minutes, was criticized by observers for running so long.)

As always, the Harris campaign replied accordingly.