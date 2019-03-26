Trump Campaign Goes Full-Blown Joe McCarthy With 'Request' To TV Stations

Donald Trump's re-election campaign is sending an interesting letter to TV producers.

The Trump campaign is sending this memo to TV producers: pic.twitter.com/yhr03LAI7N — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 25, 2019

It seems very...I don't know, Roy Cohn-y, dontchyathink? In the letter, after the ritual legal fellatio about the Mueller report that surely has the presidential mushroom blooming, Tim Murtaugh (Director of Communications for the campaign) scolds the TV producers for having allowed a number of duly-elected-without-any-help-from-Russia Democratic members of the United States Congress and one former CIA Director on their airwaves. Because, get this, they "made false claims."

It gets better. After naming the people on the — can we call it a blacklist, yet? — the letter made the following "request."

Moving forward, we ask that you employ basic journalistic standards when booking such guests to appear anywhere in your universe of productions. You should begin by asking the basic question, "Does this guest warrant further appearances in our programming, given the outrageous and unsupported claims made in the past?"

Uh...I would fall down on the floor laughing at this if the reality wasn't so goddamned grim. Forgive the incoming rage-spittle about to blast off your screens, but that letter was sent on the same day the father of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim was found dead by apparent suicide. This administration — who trafficked in conspiracy theories, including the sick mfcker Alex Jones' that those babies' murders did not happen — that this administration's reelection campaign would DARE to scold TV stations for not employing "basic journalistic standards" is just so beyond galling.

That this administration, whose re-election relies SOLELY on their own version of state TV in the guise of Fox "News" — spewer of lies and conspiracy theories galore, giddy at the stupidity of their own viewers, making them even less informed with their propaganda — would have the goddamned nerve to suggest other stations need to ask if a guest warrants further appearances based on their "outrageous and unsupported claims made in the past? If Fox "News" applied that standard to themselves, they would fold in a f*cking heartbeat. Not that they know what one of those sounds like.

I'm sorry, but there is not enough vodka on this god forsaken planet.