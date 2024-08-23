Trump To Host Jan. 6 ‘Awards Gala’ Next Month

Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club is hosting a “J6 Awards Gala” early next month. The felonious insurrectionist, Rudy Giuliani and Vivek Ramaswamy are invited speakers to the event originally scheduled for earlier this month, now re-scheduled for September 5th.

MeidasTouch News has more:

Attendees have a chance to win a plaque commemorating the fact that MAGA folks bought a bunch of copies of his J6 "song" called Justice for All earning him a fleeting spot on the Billboard music chart. That song takes audio of Trump reciting the pledge of allegiance and mixes it in with J6 defendants singing the national anthem, alternating between lines. Attendees at Trump's events often struggle to sing and recite along. Event description: "We gather to pay tribute not only to these individuals but to all J6 defendants who have shown incredible courage and sacrifice."

We don’t know if Trump will show up at this event but it’s a safe bet that a nice chunk of whatever money is raised will go into his pocket. MeidasTouch notes that the original flier listed ticket prices starting at $2,500 for an individual and go up to $50,000 for a “VIP Platinum Table of 12,” which includes a speaker at the table.

The flyer states that “all donations go to the J6 Legal Fund.” But I could not find any such entity. VoteYourVision.org states the event is “hosted by NEW GEN 47 & Vote Your Vision, sponsoring Stand in the Gap.” Vote Your Vision also states, “Your contribution will help cover costs and support the defendants and their families.” When you hear the word “costs,” think “Donald Trump's pocket(s).”

The Stand in the Gap Foundation was founded by Shane Jenkins. He seems nice, as per this description via NBC News: “A Donald Trump supporter who smashed a window at the Capitol with a tomahawk ax and threw projectiles at officers during the most brutal battle of the Capitol riot,” since sentenced to seven years in federal prison. The co-founder and executive director, Sarah McAbee is the wife of Ronald McAbee. He was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, including convictions for having assaulted an officer. Nashville’s NewsChannel5 noted that a video taken on J6 shows him "wearing a patch with the Roman numeral ‘III’ encircled in stars, which is a symbol of the far-right Three Percenters.”

This is what the felonious Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States stands for. That is, when he’s not committing fraud, stealing classified documents, sexually assaulting women, talking like a lunatic, planning to steal the next election and pretending he’s not planning to implement Project 2025.