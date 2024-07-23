'When We Fight, We Win': Kamala Harris Holds First Rally In Wisconsin

UPDATE: Vice President Kamala Harris just finished her first campaign rally with a packed house and a fired-up crowd. Some of her key moments (and ones we'll hear in every stump speech) were her tribute to Joe Biden and her indictment of Donald Trump.

There is definitely an intensity and joy in the crowd that I haven't seen since 2008. People are fired up, ready to go.

The campaign embed wasn't playing all of the warmup stuff, but CSPAN has the live feed and the music is awesome. Beyonce's "Freedom", the O'Jays' "Love Train," and more.

The crowd was all in for Tammy Baldwin and now it looks like she's about to take the stage.

Watch now as VP Kamala Harris holds her first rally in West Allis, WI.