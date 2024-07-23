'I Know Donald Trump’s Type': Harris Rips Sexual Abuser Trump At First Campaign Speech

VP Kamala Harris came out of the box swinging at Trump during her first campaign speech in Wilmington, Delaware this Monday.
VP Kamala Harris came out of the box swinging at Trump during her first campaign speech in Wilmington, Delaware this Monday.

HARRIS: You know, as many of you know, before I was elected as Vice President, before I was elected as United States Senator, I was the elected Attorney General that I've mentioned to California, and before that I was a courtroom prosecutor.

In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump's type.

And in this campaign, I will proudly, I will proudly put my record against his. As a young prosecutor, when I was in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office in California, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse.

Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse. As Attorney General of California, I took on one of our country's largest for -profit colleges and put it out of business. Donald Trump ran a for-profit college, Trump University, that was forced to pay 25 million dollars to the students it scammed.

As District Attorney to go after polluters, I created one of the first environmental justice units in our nation. Donald Trump stood in Mar-a-Lago and told big oil lobbyists he would do their bidding for a one billion dollar campaign contribution.

Good to see her taking him head on for this right from the start. I want to hear more of this from her every single day on the campaign trail.

We'll see how many excuses Trump finds not to ever debate her.

