Biden: 'Donald Dump' Didn't Lower Medicare Drug Prices, We Did!

This is a worthy nickname for the demented one, who did nothing to lower costs on medications for seniors.
By John AmatoAugust 15, 2024

Pres. Biden made good on his promises and forced Big Pharma to lower their prices on ten medications by negotiating with Medicare.

NPR has a piece on what we know so far.

While Donald "Dump" was lying to the press in Bedminster, Pres. Biden was delivering good news to millions of Americans.

Pres. Biden joined Kamala Harris in their first joint rally in Maryland and he ripped Republicans and demented Donald for doing nothing to help our seniors when it comes to drug prices and Big Pharma's hold on Medicare.

Biden discussed how Pharma does negotiate with the VA, which results in lower prices.

"But for years, big pharma blocked Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices," he said.

BIDEN: At this time we finally beat Big Pharma! (LOud cheers)

And I might add with no help from Republicans. Not a single Republican voted for this bill, period. Not one in the entire Congress.

The reason I say this not to make a political point about them…the guy we’re running against. What’s his name? Donald Dump or Donald whatever.

They want to get rid of this what we past. Their fighting to get rid of what we’ve just passed.

It's a big day for the Biden presidency, and for Medicare recipients.

It's another really, bad, horrible, awful day for Donald Dump.

