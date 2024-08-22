Rep. Bill Pascrell, Trump Scourge And Son Of NJ, Dead At 87

Pascrell, who was in his 14th term, was hospitalized for nearly a month this summer after he experienced a fever related to a respiratory illness.
By Susie MadrakAugust 22, 2024

I loved Bill Pascrell. He was still sharp and on top of things at 87, and deep down, I hoped he would live forever. Via MSNBC:

Throughout his time in Congress, Pascrell fought to restore the full state-and-local tax deduction, beneficial to his New Jersey constituents; develop offshore wind energy and other clean energy projects; and raise awareness of traumatic brain injury, specifically among service members serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But a younger generation came to know Pascrell through his acerbic, unabashedly partisan attacks on Trump — delivered through the then-president’s favorite method of communication: Twitter, now known as X.

After Trump’s now-infamous “s-–-hole countries” remark, Pascrell tweeted that Trump had “made a fool of himself” on the world stage and was “showing his bigoted tendencies in ways that would make Archie Bunker blush.”

Later, he bashed Trump and “his soulless goons” for “countless dead Americans” over their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More recently, Pascrell had been posting daily on X: “Good morning. Republican donald trump is a convicted criminal,” with a photo of Trump and the word: “FELON.”

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon