Rep. Bill Pascrell, Trump Scourge And Son Of NJ, Dead At 87

I loved Bill Pascrell. He was still sharp and on top of things at 87, and deep down, I hoped he would live forever. Via MSNBC:

Throughout his time in Congress, Pascrell fought to restore the full state-and-local tax deduction, beneficial to his New Jersey constituents; develop offshore wind energy and other clean energy projects; and raise awareness of traumatic brain injury, specifically among service members serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But a younger generation came to know Pascrell through his acerbic, unabashedly partisan attacks on Trump — delivered through the then-president’s favorite method of communication: Twitter, now known as X.

After Trump’s now-infamous “s-–-hole countries” remark, Pascrell tweeted that Trump had “made a fool of himself” on the world stage and was “showing his bigoted tendencies in ways that would make Archie Bunker blush.”

Later, he bashed Trump and “his soulless goons” for “countless dead Americans” over their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More recently, Pascrell had been posting daily on X: “Good morning. Republican donald trump is a convicted criminal,” with a photo of Trump and the word: “FELON.”