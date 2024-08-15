Tarlov Drops A Truth-Bomb On Fox: Yes, Trump Is Held To A Lower Standard Than Harris

Fox's Jessica Tarlov served a dose of reality for her condescending counterparts on this Wednesday's The Five.

After lots of preening over the Harris campaign heaven forbid buying ads "on Google that link to real news content from various publishers but feature customized headlines and descriptions crafted by her campaign" --- the lone liberal on the panel moved the conversation to another topic that we've been hearing about nonstop from most of our corporate media since Harris was the Democratic nominee for president --- the fact that she hasn't caved to that same useless corporate media yet that sabotaged Biden's campaign while constantly showing fealty to Trump, and given a press conference.

Here's Tarlov rightfully whacking the media for hounding Harris about when she'll do a press conference, stating the obvious that she'll do one eventually, and hitting them hard over the fact that Trump has not been held anywhere close to the same standard as Harris (or Biden for that matter), much to the pretend shock of the propagandists that cohost the show with her.

TARLOV: Can I say also about the no press conferences thing? I have not spoken to one regular Democrat, no one who works in media, who cares about this at all, to Dana's point. They are living in the coconut-pilled moment, and when it ends, it ends, and I'm sure that she will do interviews, maybe she'll sit down with Leslie Stahl and she'll do it with Tim Walz and do something big after the convention, but she will be in front of people nonstop next week. And in terms of the standard, you know, holding her to her old policies, and maybe this backfires on her in some ways, the most accurate representation of what kind of policies Kamala Harris supports are the ones that came out of the Biden-Harris administration. And she's going to have to live with that. If that's not good for inflation, that's one thing. If it's trending in her direction, which I believe that it is, maybe it ends up better. But Donald Trump has been, for instance, saying that he's going to introduce a big, beautiful health care plan, and there are no specifics on it. And Kamala is being held to a standard where she has to tell you the nuts and bolts of things, where people are saying, you tell us exactly that. She's supposed to talk about her economic plan on Friday. The press is already saying it'll be, quote, light on detail. They don't know. Could it be as light as big and beautiful? I doubt it. HURT: Are you actually arguing that Donald Trump is held to a lower standard than Kamala Harris? TARLOV: Yeah, actually, I am. If you could say, I'm going to get rid of Obamacare and I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do, then that is the lowest standard of all time. GUTFELD: Republicans aren't really known for creating large government programs. TARLOV: You still need a health care policy. GUTFELD: Well, you know what? Health care policy doesn't need a huge government program. It's about private stuff. PERINO: Also, she gets away with being for Medicare for all and then not and then whatever.

So Gutfeld's response is no one needs to regulate private industry at all and let them all charge as much as they want and deny anyone. Who needs specifics? He's as big of a moron as Trump.

Sadly Tarlov's comments will fall on mainly deaf ears who are members of the cult.

I await their future freakouts and trying to justify the crazy crap that comes out of Trump's mouth as the poll numbers continue to turn south for him when we haven't even had the convention bump for Harris yet.