Woodstock Day One

On August 15th, 1969, Richie Havens made cultural history
By John AmatoAugust 15, 2024

On August 15, 1969, Richie Havens opened up the Woodstock concert, billed as Three days of Peace and Music.

His set made him an instant star and the concert did the same to many artists performing there.

In terms of Pop culture this concert changed America and the music scene forever.

Bethel Woods Center, "Although there is no official count for the number of people who attended the historic music event, it is estimated that nearly 500,000 people were present at Woodstock '69 over the course of the 4-day festival."

The film of Woodstock became a must see cultural event for teenagers in the 70's and it is recognized as one of the greatest documentaries of all time.

