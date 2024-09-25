Australian Has PERFECT Definition Of US Electoral College

"Throw out all the votes" is in there. EXACTLY!
By Frances LangumSeptember 25, 2024

Aussies get it.

Appearing on the wonderful Australian News/Comedy program, "Have You Been Paying Attention?", guest Chas Licciardello is host of his own program about American politics, called "Planet America."

HYBPA had Chas on as a guest questioner to the panel of comedians. (HYBPA is similar to our own @midnight, but I think it's funnier, and I wish a US cable channel would import it to the US).

Chas was asked to define the US Electoral College, and is answer is absolutely spot-on.

TOM GLEISNER (HOST): You're probably one of the few people in the world who can explain the US Electoral College system.

CHAS LICCIARDELLO: It is pretty complicated.

GLEISNER: This is a Channel 10 audience, so in a sentence or less. (laughter)

LICCIARDELLO: I'll do my best. Okay, so this is how it works.

They take everyone's vote,

and then they throw them away.

And then they ask Pennsylvania, who do you think should be president?

And then if Pennsylvania doesn't say Donald Trump, then Donald Trump says, 'you're wrong, you don't know.'

And then they have a riot.

And then they sign 'Planet America' up for 10 more years.

ED KAVALEE (contestant): It's so weird that you're here tonight, Chas, because not only is she the host of Channel 10's new, rebooted, but they've done correctly, Big Brother, Mel Tristina is the biggest, most detailed American politics junkie the world has ever known, and she's been telling me off-air that she is so excited to ask you the single most detailed question you've ever asked.

MEL TRISTINA (contestant): How do you pronounce Kamala?

Open thread below...

