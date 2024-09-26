Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Good critical writing is measured by the perception and evaluation of the subject; bad critical writing by the necessity of maintaining the professional standing of the critic." -- Raymond Chandler
By driftglassSeptember 26, 2024

On this day in 1969, The Beatles released their 11th studio album, Abbey Road, in the UK.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The Manosphere and Evangelical Roots of Trump’s Promise to Be a “Protector” of “Lonely,” “Depressed” Women.

Language Log: Trump all-caps theories.

The Matthew Filipowicz Show: Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 103: Dana Ehrmann.

Attention space nerds! Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2024 winners announced. Stunning photos.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon