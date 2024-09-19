O'Donnell Chokes Up Over Women Dying Due To Trump's Abortion Ban

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell broke down into tears over Amber Nicole Thurman's preventable death due to Trump's abortion ban in Georgia. O'Donnell explained how we got here and gave former President George W. Bush credit for her death, too.

The MSNBC host noted ProPublica's jaw-dropping report, which notes that Georgia made performing a routine D&C procedure a felony with few exceptions. Thurman was left in pain in a hospital bed, thinking of her 6-year-old son as her infection spread and her organs began to fail. It took 20 hours before doctors were ready to operate, but it was too late. O'Donnell knows something about that since his mother had one, too, back when a D&C procedure wasn't considered an abortion. It is now, though.

O'Donnell noted the time that Trump asked Marla Maples, who told him she was pregnant, "What are we going to do about this?"

Donald Trump is telling American men, you don't get to have the option that I always had whenever anyone told me she was pregnant. Donald Trump could say, what are we going to do about this, every single time to a wife or a girlfriend. And now people are dying.

Bush was called out, too.

The choices made by George W. Bush and Donald Trump are now killing people. ProPublica is now reporting about the death of a 28-year-old woman in Georgia who died because of what George W. Bush and Donald Trump did to her when they appointed those Supreme Court justices. Amber Nicole Thurman was a healthy 28-year-old medical assistant who was the mother of a 6-year-old boy. And the choices made by George W. Bush and Donald Trump and the Republican Supreme Court justices and Republican politicians in Georgia, using the tools that those Supreme Court justices gave them, killed her. ProPublica reports, in her final hours, Amber Nicole Thurman suffered from a grave infection that her suburban Atlanta hospital was well-equipped to treat.

Bush made the procedure a felony.

George W. Bush, in his silent retirement in Texas, made that routine medical procedure a felony. Donald Trump is proud to noisily take credit for overturning Roe v. Wade and claiming that we all wanted that to happen, and he is pretending that he has no blood on his hands. Donald Trump is pretending that he had nothing to do with making a procedure, a routine medical procedure like a D&C, a felony.

O'Donnell's mother's D&C:

When I was six years old, my mother had the same medical procedure that Amber Nicole Thurman desperately needed to live. My mother had given birth to five healthy children, but she kept going. She was trying to have a sister for her only daughter, trying for one more. And she suffered a miscarriage, and she routinely had a D&C at a local hospital in Boston years before abortion was legal because D&C has absolutely nothing to do with abortion. None of the Catholic nuns teaching me at my elementary school then thought my mother should not have that procedure. Our beloved Monsignor Brandly knew that when mothers in St. Brendan's Parish had miscarriages, the doctors should give them whatever treatment they needed. Anti-abortion Catholic doctors performed that procedure routinely. There wasn't a single Irish Catholic politician in Boston, including the mayor and the district attorney, who ever tried to interfere with that medical procedure. Their sisters were having that procedure. Their daughters were having that procedure routinely in anti-abortion Boston because it has nothing to do with abortion, nothing. If a politician interfered with that procedure and killed my mother when I was six years old, who's going to tell that boy? Who's going to tell that six-year-old how his mother died, and who is really responsible? The D&C procedure was routine in many areas of the country long before abortion was legal. Outlawing that procedure is sheer madness, criminal madness, murderous madness. Outlawing the D&C procedure is as insane as outlawing in vitro fertilization, which anti-abortion Republicans want to do. IVF has nothing to do with abortion, but every Republican, every single one of them in the United States Senate today, except for two, two women Republican senators, they stood up, they voted against a bill to guarantee the legality of IVF in all 50 states.

O'Donnell then noted that Senate Republicans voted against the IVF bill yesterday, except for two who crossed party lines. The bill failed to pass because of "Republicans playing politics."

"Donald Trump insists that he personally is in favor of IVF, but he did not order his vice presidential candidate, Senator J.D. Vance, to return to the Senate today and vote," O'Donnell added.

Yes, where was Vance during that critical vote? He was out spreading lies about Haitian migrants. Priorities!

One in five pregnancies end in miscarriage. D&Cs are necessary. More women will die.