Wall Street Hates Biden Anti-Trust Official. Clyburn Says, 'Tough'"

Clyburn described the public pressure to replace FTC head Lina Khan as “foolishness.”
By Susie MadrakSeptember 27, 2024

Rep. James Clyburn, one of the most influential Democrats in the country, yesterday praised FTC Chair Lina Khan’s work, endorsing her continued tenure as the United States’ top antitrust regulator. Via HuffPost:

Clyburn spoke to HuffPost in a joint interview with Khan to tout the FTC’s $48 million settlement this week with Invitation Homes, a corporate landlord that the FTC accused of bilking renters for millions of dollars in junk fees, and hiding those fees through false advertising. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Clyburn had investigated allegedly illegal evictions conducted by Invitation Homes in his capacity as chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Invitation Homes is also a major landlord in Clyburn’s home state.

Asked about the Democratic megadonors from the business world who have been pushing Vice President Kamala Harris to drop Khan if Harris wins the 2024 White House race, Clyburn described the public pressure as “foolishness.”

“Should be fired for what? For doing your job? I think she’s doing a good job. I think this is an indication of doing that job,” he said, referring to the Invitation Homes settlement. “I suspect that people who represent Invitation Homes may want her to be replaced by somebody who would not do their job.”

You tell 'em, Jim!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon