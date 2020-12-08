Rep. Clyburn Says Lindsey Graham 'Needs To Get A Grip' On His Georgia Conspiracy Theories

CNN's John Berman asked Rep. Jim Clyburn what he thought about Lindsey Graham trying to fan the flames and promoting Trump's conspiracy theories about the Georgia election.

"He says, quote, 'There is a civil war brewing in Georgia for no good reason. It's not unreasonable to ask a legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked.' By the way, there's been a count, an audit, a recount, three times Joe Biden has been declared winner of Georgia, but Lindsey Graham says what is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you've got a chance to save the country," Berman said.

"So Senator Lindsey Graham, your senator, said there is a civil war brewing in the country, promoting what the president is doing. What's your message to Lindsey Graham this morning, Congressman?"

"Get a grip. get a grip," Clyburn responded.

"I think he's lost grip on reality. Yes, there is a civil war brewing and this is just as idiosynchratic as the civil war we had before and it happens to be brewing in the same part of the country that it broke out before and the result would be the same. This country is not going to allow this kind of activity to take place. I think that there are cooler heads are prevailing," he said.

"I thought I knew Lindsey Graham, I must have been mistaken."