Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Rep. Clyburn Says Lindsey Graham 'Needs To Get A Grip' On His Georgia Conspiracy Theories

"This country is not going to allow this kind of activity to take place. I think that there are cooler heads are prevailing," he said.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

CNN's John Berman asked Rep. Jim Clyburn what he thought about Lindsey Graham trying to fan the flames and promoting Trump's conspiracy theories about the Georgia election.

"He says, quote, 'There is a civil war brewing in Georgia for no good reason. It's not unreasonable to ask a legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked.' By the way, there's been a count, an audit, a recount, three times Joe Biden has been declared winner of Georgia, but Lindsey Graham says what is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you've got a chance to save the country," Berman said.

"So Senator Lindsey Graham, your senator, said there is a civil war brewing in the country, promoting what the president is doing. What's your message to Lindsey Graham this morning, Congressman?"

"Get a grip. get a grip," Clyburn responded.

"I think he's lost grip on reality. Yes, there is a civil war brewing and this is just as idiosynchratic as the civil war we had before and it happens to be brewing in the same part of the country that it broke out before and the result would be the same. This country is not going to allow this kind of activity to take place. I think that there are cooler heads are prevailing," he said.

"I thought I knew Lindsey Graham, I must have been mistaken."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team