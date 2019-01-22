Let's Welcome The New Freedom Caucus Member From The Senate: Lindsey Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham, the new leader of the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to investigate conspiracy theories birthed from the bowels of the fevered swamps of Trump's most ardent nut-jobs on Fox Business and from the Freedom Caucus.

For every Chairman like Devin Nunes who loses his position there's another to pick up the mantle of obstructionist of the truth for the sole purpose of protecting Trump.

Graham is the latest in a long line of a-holes.

Graham, a close ally of President Trump’s, has outlined several areas he wants to probe now that he has the Judiciary Committee gavel. They include the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Graham has become firmly enmeshed in Trump's universe now.

During the William Barr Senate hearing I wrote how co-opted Graham had become. (You can see some of his antics in the above video)

Sen. Lindsey Graham used every Lou Dobbs crazed talking point and conspiracy theory about the FBI during his opening questions to William Barr during his confirmation hearing, inquiring as to whether the nominee if would re-investigate their claims that the FBI tried to destroy Donald Trump. Graham acted more like a corrupt Freedom Caucus member (Devin Nunes) than the new Senate Judiciary Committee chairman conducting an Attorney General confirmation hearing. During his first ten minutes of questions, Graham brought up every Fox News and Trump surrogate-approved attack theory against Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Fusion GPS and the FISA Warrant process that they used to try and smear the FBI to defend Trump and Gen. Flynn.

Usually crazy Rep. Louis Gohmert, who was criticized by Fox Business for promoting anti-Semitic views about George Soros would ordinarily be promoting this type of crap, but now Senator Lindsey Graham is in complete alignment with Gohmert and his conspiracy theories.

Watch Rep. Gohmert fail miserably trying to pull the same garbage on Rod Rosenstein: We expect Graham to repeat this performance soon.