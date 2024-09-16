Stephen King's Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Elon Musk should stop trying to be a Xitter troll. He can't do it.

And never fuck with my guy, Stephen King.

I love Taylor Swift.

Her music makes me happy.

End of story. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2024

What are your fav TS songs? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

My fave Taylor Swift song.

Of course.https://t.co/PxBcGmLQTg — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2024

I loved his latest book "Holly," who has become my favorite King recurring character. She was in the Mr. Mercedes book trilogy and expertly played by Jutine Lupe in the TV adaption. It's streaming on Peacock. It's excellent. The Holly Gibney character also was in great book, The Outsider, and was played by Cynthia Erivo in the HBO/MAX adaption

The film adaption of his novella "The Life of Chuck," is the surprise winner of this year’s Toronto film festival audience award.