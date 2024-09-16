Stephen King's Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Elon Musk should stop trying to be a Xitter troll. He can't do it.
And never fuck with my guy, Stephen King.
I loved his latest book "Holly," who has become my favorite King recurring character. She was in the Mr. Mercedes book trilogy and expertly played by Jutine Lupe in the TV adaption. It's streaming on Peacock. It's excellent. The Holly Gibney character also was in great book, The Outsider, and was played by Cynthia Erivo in the HBO/MAX adaption
The film adaption of his novella "The Life of Chuck," is the surprise winner of this year’s Toronto film festival audience award.