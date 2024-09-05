Is Trump Being Sedated?

During Speech To The Economic Club Of New York, Trump appeared sedated.
By John AmatoSeptember 5, 2024

Calm down, MAGA, we're just asking the question...

Trump addressed the Economic Club of New York this morning and gave a drowsy, lethargic, and morose speech that elicited no responses from the audience, which most likely was failing to stay awake themselves.

Trump sounded like an orange-dyed Stepford zombie, emotionless, as he recited the same tired script of his usual lies.

TRUMP: ...a nation-wrecking border invasion with illegal aliens pouring in from countries all over the world. They came in from countries that nobody ever heard the name of that country.

Those countries, from their prisons and jails, there is a difference.

From mental institutions and insane asylums, as well as record numbers of terrorists, human traffickers and sex traffickers, numbers that we've never seen before taking place over the last three and a half years.

Did Trump mix up his medications?

Maybe his batteries need replacing.

Trump's speeches to "business groups" are the same as his rally speeches.

It's like listening to a slowed-down version of "Friday" endlessly.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon