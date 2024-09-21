Trump’s New ‘Sir’ Story Omits Sending Armed Goons To Walz’s Home

Donald Trump regaled the cohosts of Fox’s Gutfeld show with a garbled load of BS about Gov. Tim Walz begging TFG for help in 2020 and P***y Grabber Donnie coming to the rescue. It’s another “sir” story, just without the “sir.” But you know it will be if and when the elderly Trump tells it again:

TRUMP: He called up years ago. I was in the White House, and he said, “My house is being surrounded by people with American flags.” I said, ‘Is that a good thing or a bad thing?’ He said, “I think they're going to attack me.” This was during the riots and everything. They were MAGA people, you know, they liked the American flag, all right? And they also had Trump - and I said, “How do you know – “ “There’re about 15,000,” he said. “Could you put out a word, like, that I'm your friend.” I don't even know him, but that's the only time I ever spoke to him. And if you look back long ago, Tweets - before Truth [Social] - Tweets - long ago, I put out a statement. “He's a good man, the governor. He's on our side.” It's - I didn't know him, but I didn't want him to get hurt. And everybody put down their flags and they left. He said it was a miracle.

You can tell from the look on cohost Kat Timpf’s face she was skeptical. But that didn’t stop her from joining in the appreciative laughter with the rest of the cohosts.

“I didn't want him to get hurt,” Trump added, over loud applause from the audience (I’ll bet the producers turned on the applause sign).

“Scared by the American flag!” host Greg Gutfeld quipped.

“I would have called a barbecue, “Go outside,” cohost Tyrus “joked.”

There was more uproarious laughter from the cohosts and the audience.

Trump was too intent on recasting himself as the brave hero coming to cowardly Walz’s rescue to continue with Tyrus' brand of inflammatory rhetoric (the kind Republicans always attack Democrats for).

Trump continued with his fake reminiscence. “He said, ‘We have one guard at the door, and you have 15,000 people out there, and I'm a little bit, I don't know, they look violent.’ I said, ‘Are they carrying the American flag? They're not going to be violent.’ But I put out a statement, and they just went back. They just - it was sort of a beautiful thing in a lot of ways.”

“That’s a happy ending and the kind we like,” Gutfeld gushed.

Except it’s a happy ending to an almost-tragedy 100% caused by the felonious fraudster and sexual predator. Politico recently published previously unpublished excerpts from a 2021 interview. In it, Walz explained that he had employed a bipartisan, “pragmatic” approach to dealing with presidents. He asked for Trump’s help because armed Proud Boys and others showed up at Walz’s door after Trump tweeted, “Liberate Minnesota.” After the tweet, Walz said, “it got way out of hand. The state patrol had to evacuate my 14-year-old, find the dog, take him to an off-site location.”

I’ll bet every one of the Fox propagandists knew Trump was lying. They either didn’t care or, worse, were happy Trump had endangered Walz.