Adam Schiff Perfectly Leaves Trumpy Opponent 'Speechless' During Debate

California Rep. Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey are vying for the late Diane Feinstein's Senate seat. Garvey, a Trumper with no political experience, was left "speechless" at one point in the debate. Schiff holds a commanding lead in the polls, and this was Garvey's only opportunity to debate his Democratic opponent.

"Mr. Garvey likes that particular attack because that's what Trump likes to say," Schiff said. "It's his way of telling MAGA viewers out there, hey, I'm one of you. That's not what Californians are looking for, Mr. Garvey."

"Mr. Garvey, I stood up to a corrupt president, and yes, I investigated him, I impeached him, I led the trial in the Senate, and when he incited a violent attack on the Capitol, and I was there that day, Mr. Garvey, I was there on January 6th, as those insurrections were breaking down the doors and windows," he continued.

"The fact that you think that's perfectly okay, that you still want to support the guy who incited that violent attack, that tells me that you would never take your oath of office seriously as I do," Schiff added.

Garvey had 30 seconds to respond but came up with nothing.

"I've left him speechless," Schiff remarked.

Adam Schiff quite literally destroyed him. Beautiful to watch. https://t.co/ismMN14FWj — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 9, 2024

Steve Garvey voted for Donald Trump over Nikki Haley in the March primary and said he would support the disgraced former President again in the November election. Schiff just tied his Republican opponent to the corrupt Bible and sneaker-hawking ex-President.