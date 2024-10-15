Donald Trump Interrupts Interview To Tell Women Evil Migrants Will Kill Them

During his appearance with the Economic Club of Chicago, Trump was asked about the shortage of workers companies are facing relating to immigration. Instead of responding to the question, the Demented One launched into his vitriolic descriptions of immigrants coming from other countries as if he was the Grand Wizard of the KKK.

John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News was not equipped to have this interview and could not keep Trump's addled brain on track. He offered up weak pushbacks to many of Trump's lies and virulent pronouncements.

Trump claims every migrant is a vicious murderer who hate our country. "You have hundreds of thousands of criminals being dropped in," Trump lied.

Fullofshiticus repeated every debunked claim of immigrants taking over buildings, hospitals, and schools to sow hatred. He included Springfield in his lies which the residents of that city have already vehemently disputed.

TRUMP: The children that were there last year, because other people that don't even speak the language. MICKLETHWAIT: The issue I asked you about, many companies here have a shortage of labor. TRUMP: Yeah, that's good. We're going to take care of that. We're going to get people in here rapidly, and they're going to be people that want to be in here. And they're going to be people that can love our country and won't kill people because they have because they don't like the way they look. These are killers, by the way, these, these, some of these killers are among the most evil killers. They'll look at you down the beautiful woman there. They'll look at you and they will kill you. These are seriously sick people. And no, I don't want them in our country. And they are in our country right now. And they're in there because because Kamala Harris, who's our borders are, is an incompetent person. MICKLETHWAIT: For the record, as you know, as you know, the crime rate is, is lower.

John Micklethwait said that last line so quietly, he could have been a mouse.

Trump will not get any migrant in the US quickly, since he will try to deport millions of people. The only migrants he likes come from South Africa, a la Musk and Thiel.

There's no way to filter out the immigrants he wants, but I digress.

"They'll look at you and kill you, " is a new one from this scumbag. And of course these killers will only murder beautiful women, according to Trump.

Trump always has eyes for the pretty ladies in the audience.

That's fkn creepy in and of itself.

The seriously sick people are Trump and his band of MAGA traitors and scoundrels.