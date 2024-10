Don't just sit there, do something! We need to leave everything on the field. All gas, no brakes! If you can't knock on doors, Democratic phone banks can always use volunteers, and you can do it from your own home. All you need is a computer and a phone:

Swing Left

Mobilize.us

Democratic Volunteer Center

Harris-Walz Volunteer Center

Swing Blue Alliance

North Carolina County to County

Center for Higher Ground

Commit to Democracy

This is an all hands on deck moment in history. Clear eyes, full heart, can't lose!