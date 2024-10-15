Downtrodden Stuart Varney Unenthusiastic About Stock Market Highs

Fox Business host Stuart Varney couldn't muster up any enthusiasm whatsoever for the rising stock markets and after briefly giving a review of the major sectors quickly went to JD Vance and others to spew negativity.

He did this throughout his program.

VARNEY: Dow winners, plenty of them. Looking at the top of that list there is Apple, it's up about 1.1%. Salesforce, Visa, Microsoft is up. Goldman at 5.18 this morning. S&P 500, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia 1.38.10 right now. Adobe and KLA. Nasdaq Composite, winners there. SiriusXM Radio, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Marvell Technology, ASML Holdings. The 10-year Treasury Yield, above 4% again, reaching 4.10 as of this morning. The price of gold, down 5 bucks today, 26.70. And Bitcoin, as we just told you, 64,000 bucks a coin. Oil, 74.34. NatGas, 2.54. The average price for a gallon of regular is 3.20. And look at California, 4.67, just for a gallon of regular. Coming up, J.D. Vance put down an ABC host who said, only a handful of migrant... migrant of... you

Later on he was just as depressed.

VARNEY: The records just keep on coming, don't they? Look at this. The Dow, an all-time intraday high, you get real close now to 43,000. And the S&P also, a new intraday high, it's up 31 points, 58.46, the Nasdaq holding on to a 100-point gain. By the way, several big banks, that would be B of A, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, they all report this week, all of them on the upside as we wait for those reports. Netflix, well, they report Thursday afternoon, Keith Fitzgerald told us earlier today that that stock could go as high as $800 and there could actually even be a stock split, we'll see, 7.15 at the moment. Caterpillar, it's a Dow stock and it's down nearly 2%. That shaves 60 points off the Dow. Morgan Stanley gave them a downgrade to underweight, but the Dow is still hitting a new intraday all-time high.

Poor baby Stuart.

He would be orgasmic if Trump had these numbers as a sitting president while he read them off.

I always enjoy posting Varney and MAGA Maria because instead of being true business reporters they are MAGA hack propagandists of the worst kind who pump up fears in the markets routinely to aid Demented Donald.