Drunk Driver Barely Missed Harris Motorcade

Disaster was barely avoided on Monday night in Milwaukee:

A suspected drunken driver came within inches of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade while on Interstate 94 in downtown Milwaukee Monday night. The wrong-way driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound shoulder lane between the Marquette Interchange and 16th Street while Harris' motorcade traveled toward the lake when a deputy at the end of the motorcade stopped the driver, according to James Burnett, spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. The incident was captured on a Department of Transportation camera. Burnett said deputies were able to stop the 55-year-old SUV driver near 16th Street. The deputies observed an open intoxicant and conducted field sobriety tests before the man was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.

The Harris campaign deferred to the Secret Service for comment and the Secret Service only thanked the Milwaukee Sheriff's Office for catching the drunk driver.

But that does not excuse the Secret Service, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office nor the City of Milwaukee Police Department from explaining how this drunk driver was allowed to get that close to the Vice-President.

There was a similar incident on Labor Day, when one of the vans in Governor Tim Walz's motorcade was actually in an accident. It was asked why the freeway wasn't closed and the secret service said that freeway closures were usually for just the president and other protectees.

But this is the fricking Vice-President of the United States! You cannot tell me that she doesn't warrant as much protection as such. There needs to be an independent investigation into how this was happened and how they will prevent it from happening again, including purging the service of agents who might have misplaced loyalties. In other words, clean out the MAGA scum.