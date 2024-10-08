Hannity Compares Abortion Restrictions To Selective Service

Just imagine getting your civil rights "analysis" from the Sean Hannity Radio Program. It's literally where brain cells go to die.

Via Media Matters, Sean saves the more insane nuggets for his radio listeners, for obvious reasons.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Anyway, so she sits down with the host of this Call Me Daddy podcast, and, you know, what's interesting about this is she says, "Well, there are no laws that make a decision for a man's body." Well, you're going to listen to this and then ask yourself, "Well, wait a minute. Are there laws that make -- that the government can make a decision for a man's body?" I'll tell you on the other side.

...

Lynda, what would you call the draft? Would that be a decision the government makes if they draft young men? And I don't want them to draft women. And I don't know if -- that's been a big issue.

LYNDA MCLAUGHLIN (PRODUCER): Yeah, I would say, you know, just against all human beings. I mean, I'm thinking of all our amazing military that lost their jobs after -- some of them had 30 or 40 year tenures in the military during the COVID vaccines and the mandates. I mean, that was against all human beings, male and female.

HANNITY: Well, they're making decisions over people's bodies all the time.

MCLAUGHLIN: All the time.

HANNITY: And then, you know, if you're going to send a guy into a war zone, if, you know, God forbid there's a war, men are going to be drafted, and they're going to be told to put their bodies in harm's way.

And the idea that abortion is this big issue, they're just lying about that too.