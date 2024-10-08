Hannity Compares Abortion Restrictions To Selective Service

And his radio listeners eat it up.
By Frances LangumOctober 8, 2024

Just imagine getting your civil rights "analysis" from the Sean Hannity Radio Program. It's literally where brain cells go to die.

Via Media Matters, Sean saves the more insane nuggets for his radio listeners, for obvious reasons.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Anyway, so she sits down with the host of this Call Me Daddy podcast, and, you know, what's interesting about this is she says, "Well, there are no laws that make a decision for a man's body." Well, you're going to listen to this and then ask yourself, "Well, wait a minute. Are there laws that make -- that the government can make a decision for a man's body?" I'll tell you on the other side.

...

Lynda, what would you call the draft? Would that be a decision the government makes if they draft young men? And I don't want them to draft women. And I don't know if -- that's been a big issue.

LYNDA MCLAUGHLIN (PRODUCER): Yeah, I would say, you know, just against all human beings. I mean, I'm thinking of all our amazing military that lost their jobs after -- some of them had 30 or 40 year tenures in the military during the COVID vaccines and the mandates. I mean, that was against all human beings, male and female.

HANNITY: Well, they're making decisions over people's bodies all the time.

MCLAUGHLIN: All the time.

HANNITY: And then, you know, if you're going to send a guy into a war zone, if, you know, God forbid there's a war, men are going to be drafted, and they're going to be told to put their bodies in harm's way.

And the idea that abortion is this big issue, they're just lying about that too.

Keep telling yourself that, Sean. We'll see you in Roevember.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon