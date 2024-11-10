MAGA Lawmaker Pushes Prosecutions Of 'Judge Merchan And His Daughter'

Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Cory Mills (R-FL) floated possible criminal cases against special counsel Jack Smith, Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter, Democratic fundraiser Loren Merchan, over prosecutions of President-elect Donald Trump.

Merchan oversaw a criminal case where Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in New York. Smith brought charges against Trump for trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election and mishandling classified documents.

During a segment on Fox News on Sunday, host Maria Bartiromo wondered what would become of "the criminal cases brought forth by Biden's DOJ and Democrat state prosecutors against President-elect Donald Trump."

"But what I will tell you, Maria, is that Jack Smith violated the Constitution," Luna opined. "And I'm really happy that Jim Jordan and House Judiciary is telling him to preserve evidence because even after President Trump is elected, we need to ensure that this never happens to any other candidate for president ever again."

"And so we have to follow through, see who exactly ordered that," she continued. "And if it means that we need to bring criminal prosecution, I think that we need to."

Mills agreed with Luna but said that punishment for the Trump prosecutions should include additional names.

"But I also look at the fact that this shows the Department of Injustice and this shows the actual corruption and cooperation that was going on in the White House," Mills asserted. "Look at what was happening in Georgia with Fani Willis, where we've now found out that Nathan Wade had multiple calls with the White House."

"Let's look at Judge Merchan and his daughter, who was actually a fundraiser and was actually trying to support Kamala Harris and Joe Biden when it came to raising funds on the back of President Trump being in the New York court system," he added. "So I think that what we're seeing right now is that the Department of Injustice and the lawfare that was going on is now coming to a screeching halt with President-elect Donald Trump come back into office."

Luna said she had a "good feeling" that Trump would appoint "someone that will go through the DOJ and really weed out a lot of the weaponization."

"It is now a bright day in America," she insisted. "I think that we're all very excited that President Trump won."