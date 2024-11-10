Comb Jelly, A Sea Creature That Reverses Its Age

It's not related to your hair.
Comb Jelly, A Sea Creature That Reverses Its Age
Credit: Getty images: Reinhard Dirscherl
By John AmatoNovember 10, 2024

Ever get stung by a jellyfish?

Gizmodo:

Turritopsis dohrnii, dubbed the immortal jellyfish, is the best-known of such species. A recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, however, has revealed a new member of this exclusive club with extraordinary abilities: the ctenophore Mnemiopsis leidyi, also called the comb jelly. Now, scientists are wondering how many more “time-traveler” species there might really be.

--

An unintentional discovery is at the origin of this study. Soto-Angel began investigating the topic after a larval ctenophore suddenly appeared in the place of an adult ctenophore in a tank in his lab. As it turned out, however, it was the same individual. Soto-Angel and his colleagues consequently began trying to reproduce the scenario that might trigger reverse development and discovered that an adult ctenophore can, in fact, revert to a larval stage when experiencing extreme stress.

I can see it now. A Terry Gilliam film.

A CGI version of Katherine Helmond is covered in Comb Jellies while Robert De Niro looks on amused.

Open thread away.

