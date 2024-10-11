Hovde Sticks To FEMA Lies Despite His Flaming Pants

Last week, California banker Eric Hovde launched another desperation ploy by duly repeating the Orange Felon's lies on FEMA and hurricane relief in a video he posted on Xitter. Not only did he post it, but was so proud of his bullshit that he pinned it to the top of his timeline for a few days:

FEMA is out of money to assist Americans who desperately need help recovering from Helene, because politicians like Tammy Baldwin and Kamala Harris have given taxpayer funded handouts to illegal immigrants. That’s radical, extreme & WRONG.



This crap needs to stop and we need to… pic.twitter.com/ntgdOaHmWp — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) October 3, 2024

Since then, old Pornstache has been fact checked every time he turns around. Hovde spoke to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee where a panelist confronted him on his lies. Hovde's answer would have made any QAnon member proud:

PANELIST: Now, speaking of Hurricane Helene, there was a lot of misinformation that is going on, and you specifically did post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that your claim that FEMA is out of money and cannot transfer it to those impacted. These claims have been debunked, and the federal agency is also urging people to stop the spread of misinformation. What is your response to that, to those that call claims like you have made and others irresponsible? HOVDE: We're reacting to Secretary Mayorkas' comments, number one. Number two, I love how the press is now saying this has been debunked on whose basis. They were saying they're only going to give $750 per citizen that's being affected. That's a pretty low standard for people that just had their livelihoods wiped out. And they don't want to address the fact is why is FEMA so low on funds? Because they were giving money, transfer payments to illegal immigrants and flying men to this country.

Now wait a minute while I turn up the volume on my keyboard so you can hear me over Hovde's dog whistle. OK, can you hear me now?

The facts that Hovde is trying to deny is that FEMA has enough money to handle the current needs with the aftermath of the two megastorms Helene and Milton but might run out of money before the end of the hurricane season. Hovde is also pretending that the disaster relief funding and migrant aid funding are two separate things and are never ever mixed with the other. A third fact that Hovde is being willfully ignorant about is the fact that the $750 payment, which is not a loan, is being done for the first time this year and is so that people can meet their immediate needs, like food, water, clothing, and shelter. The victims of the storms will be receiving more money after their immediate needs are met.

If anything, Hovde and the other crackpots should be lauding President Biden and Vice President Harris for starting this. I would also ask Hovde how much he donated to the hurricane relief fund. My guess would be absolutely nothing, since if he had dropped a nickel for the Red Cross, he would have been boasting about it for a month. No one can call him altruistic.

I would be remiss if I didn't point out the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel did a PolitiFact check on Hovde and said that his claims were false. They rarely come out even that strong against Republicans. That really goes to show how bad Hovde really is.

I guess may Hovde is feeling a little jumpy, after pumping tens of millions of dollars, being down 5-7 points consistently, and then having those mean old hurricanes threatening his money in the Cayman Islands. I bet he can't wait to get back to the beach outside his Laguna Beach mansion.