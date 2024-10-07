'It's Not The 1950s Anymore': Harris Hits Back At Huckabee-Sanders

Kamala Harris had the perfect response to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders during an interview with Alex Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Harris was asked about the recent asinine remarks by Sanders, where she said this:

SANDERS: And as I'm having this moment I start to get a little bit emotional, teared up. As my eyes fill with tears my sweet daughter reaches up, pats my shoulder and says, it's okay mommy, one day you can be pretty too. So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble. You would think after four years of straight failure she would know a little humility. Unfortunately, she doesn't.

Here's that portion of Harris' interview from this Sunday:

COOPER: I want to ask you a question because there, again, in speaking about women, there has been a very big fixation on biological children, stepchildren, women that have children versus women that don't have children. It's like a huge point somehow of this entire election, right? I saw the governor of Arkansas said, “my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble.” How did that make you feel? HARRIS: I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life. And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up. You know, I'll tell you, Alex, one of the things that I have really enjoyed about where the discussion has gone, one of the places it's gone, we have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing. And I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me Mamala. We have a very modern family. My husband's ex-wife is a friend of mine, you know, and also I'll tell you, look, I'm a child of divorced parents, and when I started dating Doug, my husband, I was very thoughtful and sensitive to making sure that until I knew that our relationship was something that was going to be real, I didn't want to form a relationship with the kids and then walk away from that relationship. My own experience tells me that, you know, children form attachments and you really want to be thoughtful about it. And so I waited to meet the kids. And they are my children. And I love those kids to death. And family comes in many forms, and I think that increasingly, you know, all of us understand that, you know, this is not the 1950s anymore. Families come in all kinds of shapes and forms.

Yes they do, but Republicans continually want to disregard, disrespect and diminish anyone that doesn't fit their narrow definition of what a "family" is supposed to be. It's not the 1950s anymore, but that's where Republicans would like to take us back to, if not earlier like Trump, who was recently pining for the good old days of the 1890s.