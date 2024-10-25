Jim Acosta Is Not Taking Your Election-Denying Crap

"Josh, what you’re saying is horse crap,” the CNN anchor told the Georgia state party chair.
By Susie MadrakOctober 25, 2024

CNN anchor Jim Acosta got into it with Josh McKoon, Georgia's GOP state chair, about the upcoming election in an interview yesterday. Via HuffPost:

After Acosta asked if McKoon would “trust the results this time around,” the state party chair claimed it would be “much more secure election than 2020.”

“We don’t have ballot drop boxes scattered randomly all over the state. We don’t have election officials —,” McKoon said.

“But Josh, you’re making suggestions that there was some kind of tomfoolery and shenanigans going on last time around,” said Acosta, who added that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has said Trump lost “fair and square” in a secure, “free and fair” election.

Acosta later added, “I’m just, I’m just saying, Josh, what you’re saying is horse crap.”

McKoon didn't stop. He accused Acosta of pushing a “dishonest narrative."

“What is the dishonest narrative? What is the dishonest narrative? The election was secure last time around, Josh,” Acosta said.

“You’re just lying. You’re just lying.”

Well, yes. He's a Republican official in Georgia. It's part of the job description. But it's nice to see Acosta call it out.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon