Jim Acosta Is Not Taking Your Election-Denying Crap

CNN anchor Jim Acosta got into it with Josh McKoon, Georgia's GOP state chair, about the upcoming election in an interview yesterday. Via HuffPost:

After Acosta asked if McKoon would “trust the results this time around,” the state party chair claimed it would be “much more secure election than 2020.”

“We don’t have ballot drop boxes scattered randomly all over the state. We don’t have election officials —,” McKoon said.

“But Josh, you’re making suggestions that there was some kind of tomfoolery and shenanigans going on last time around,” said Acosta, who added that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has said Trump lost “fair and square” in a secure, “free and fair” election.

Acosta later added, “I’m just, I’m just saying, Josh, what you’re saying is horse crap.”