Kamala Harris Calls Out Trump For His Last-Minute Sexist BS

During a press event in Madison Wisconsin, Kamala Harris responded to Speaker Johnson announcing they would dismantle Obamacare if put in charge after Nov 5th, and also condemned Trump's horrific (yet utterly typical) words about women.

HARRIS: The former President Donald Trump's remark about women and 'whether they like it or not.' And listen, it's just—it actually is, I think, very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies. And this is just the latest on a series of reveals by the former president of how he thinks about women and their agency, Whether he has said, as he has, that women should be punished for their choices. Whether he has talked about his pride in taking away a fundamental right from women. Whether it be how he has actually created a situation in America where now one in three women lives in a Trump abortion-banned state and has legal restrictions on the right she rightly should have to make decisions about her own body.

Trump's remarks are more odious when taken in the light that yet another woman has come out saying he groped her. Never forget that he is paying millions of dollars to E. Jean Carroll for lying about his sexual assault of her.

Donald Trump's campaign is running gimmicks, photo ops, lies, and insane attacks against the Democrats, claiming they want to change the gender of your kid. Yet, the media obsesses over Biden addressing the 'Puerto Rico is an island of garbage' comments at Trump's MSG rally.

It's time to end this nonsense and elect Kamala Harris, President of the United States.