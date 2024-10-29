Maria Bartiromo Questions If Beyonce 'Really' Supports Harris

Maria Bartiromo, like the so-called presidential candidate she worships, is getting weirder by the day. Her latest is, "just asking the question" if Beyonce REALLY supports Kamala Harris.

Transcript via Media Matters:

MARIA BARTIROMO (ANCHOR): I'm wondering what's the story on Beyoncé, OK?

LIZ PEEK (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): Yeah.

BARTIROMO: Real controversy at the Kamala Harris rally in Houston. Attendees were outraged after Beyoncé comes and she doesn't even perform; she gets at the podium, she speaks about abortion for a few minutes. Several media outlets reported Beyoncé was expected to perform. Trump advisor Tim Murtaugh accused the Harris campaign of lying to build a crowd. More than 30,000 people attended the rally and then what did they get? They didn't get Beyoncé singing. She didn't sing.

...

BARTIROMO: Yeah, Liz, this is not the first time this happened, OK? There was another rally --

SCOTT MARTIN (GUEST): Twice.

BARTIROMO: -- A couple months ago where Kamala says Beyoncé, they leaked it out that Beyoncé was coming, Beyoncé was coming; she never showed up.

PEEK: That was a --

BARTIROMO: And then she claims she went to this rally as a mother. Not as a singer. Not as a celebrity.

PEEK: Yeah, so people aren't very excited about Beyoncé as a mother. It was at the Democratic National Convention, Maria, the night that --

BARTIROMO: That's right.

PEEK: -- Kamala Harris was supposed to speak, they were so freaked out --

BARTIROMO: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

PEEK: -- That people might not stick around for it that they pretended that Beyoncé was going to show. So, I mean this is Lucy and the football. Hello Democrat supporters, maybe you don't get what you pay for.

SCOTT MARTIN (GUEST): That's right. Paying for it, there's costs involved too, Maria. Which also, it came into play that maybe they didn't want to pay her to stick around and sing. Which, if your Beyoncé, don't you want to take this election, so therefore you say hey look, I'll give you maybe a discount, I'll sing an extra song or actually sing a song to get people there that are actually there that'll be happy when they leave. Now everybody leaves mad.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, that's why I'm questioning whether or not Beyoncé is actually supporting Kamala.

MARTIN: Bingo.

BARTIROMO: OK? I don't know.

MARTIN: How hard is it to sing?

BARTIROMO: I'm not sure about it. I'm not buying it, OK?

...

MARTIN: So Beyoncé shows up, says four minutes of just junk, and then just runs away.