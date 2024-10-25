Mike Flynn Admits Under Oath: No Evidence Of 2020 Election Fraud

It’s funny how being under oath can change one’s – uh, perspective.

CNN got hold of some of Flynn’s sworn deposition testimony in a defamation case by former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer against Mike Flynn’s speaking tour company.

Q: Have you seen any evidence that you would consider credible, Mr. Flynn, that Eric Coomer played a role in rigging the 2020, presidential election? Yes or No. A: I have not. No. Q: Do you believe that Eric Coomer rigged the 2020 presidential election? A: … No idea. Q: Have you seen any evidence that makes you suspect that he rigged the 2020 presidential election? A: No idea.

CNN reporter Zach Cohen explained why this is hugely significant: “This is really the first time Michael Flynn has said on the record that he has no evidence to back up, but was a key part of some of the election fraud claims that he and other Trump allies were trying to use as a pretext to overturn the 2020 election,” Cohen said. When Flynn drafted executive orders for Trump to have the military seize voting machines, the documents “specifically name checked Eric Coomer.”

Even after the deposition, Flynn told Chris Cuomo, on NewsNation, that the 2020 election was “filled with fraud and there’s all kinds of evidence that shows that.” But he was unable to provide details when asked for them.

But hey, while you’re hoodwinking Americans for the sake of stealing an election and installing your fave fascist, why not make bank while you’re at it, Flynn must have told himself. Flynn has used the last four years to go on a “nationwide speaking tour” where he regurgitates the stolen-election lies, Cohen told CNN host Jim Acosta. “Election denialism is really at the core of what's turned into a cottage industry, and Flynn has been at the forefront of that,” Cohen added.

A paywalled CNN.com article reveals that Flynn has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from that grift.

Now, Flynn is poised to grift his way right back into the White House, should Felon Trump win reelection. Trump campaign aides have tried to distance the candidate from Flynn, Cohen said, but Trump has praised Flynn as a strong leader “we love.” CNN rolled the tape on Trump expressing his love for Flynn and telling his beaming supporter, “General, you just have to stay healthy because we’re bringing you back.”

The prospect is terrifying:

From CNN.com:

During the recent event hosted by the far-right group Rod of Iron Ministries, Flynn’s son told the crowd that his father would likely join forces with Elon Musk to head a government efficiency task force. Flynn himself, meanwhile has started to publicly suggest he would help Trump round-up political opponents should he win in 2024. At the Rod of Iron Ministries event, an audience member asked if Flynn would be reinstated with his full rank to “sit at the head of a military tribunal to not only drain the swamp, but imprison the swamp and on a few occasions, execute the swamp” if Trump is elected. “I definitely believe we need accountability” Flynn said. “You know, your question went into some other areas that I think a lot of, a lot of people actually think like you do. And I think that that’s, your right, and your, and our privilege. … I mean, there is a way to get after this, but we have to win first.”