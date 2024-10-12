Obama Humiliates Trump With Diaper Joke At Pittsburgh Rally

Barack Obama is going to be living rent free in Trump's head once again after his constant ribbing of Trump during a rally in Pittsburgh, PA this Thursday.

Barack Obama laid into fellow former President Donald Trump so thoroughly on Thursday that more than one X user quipped, “I’d like to report a murder.“

Obama, speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh, ticked off a long list of reasons why voters should reject Trump and vote for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris next month.

[...]

The 44th president continued to blast the 45th, recalling his shock at finding out how much diapers cost after his oldest daughter Malia was born. “Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?,” he asked about the father of five.

One attendee shouted, “His own!”

Obama admitted with a laugh, “I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it.”

Trump was dubbed “Diaper Don” by the media in 2020 over reports that he wore adult diapers while filming the reality competition “The Apprentice.”