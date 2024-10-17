The Talented Tim Walz Bonds With Rural Voters

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz called out Donald Trump’s recent behavior in a hilarious but pointed manner during a campaign stop on Tuesday. Speaking from a rural Pennsylvania farm owned by a former Trump supporter, Walz made some jokes at the Republican nominee’s expense before getting serious about why the prospect of another Trump presidency isn't funny.

“[Trump] walks into this grocery store, and he hands a $100 bill to a lady to pay for his groceries,” Walz told the crowd. “I wonder what he's doing there, and then I got to thinking, I think it's just natural. Any woman he sees, he pays off because he did something.”

Known for being a nice guy, the Minnesota governor acknowledged he was taking the gloves off.

"I am not going to be generous at times because of the pain that Donald Trump has brought, and I think we know what four more years would look like,” Walz said.

Walz spoke about some of Trump’s recent strangeness, including his bizarre meandering monologue about the word “grocery,” as well as his nearly 40-minute dance-a-thon during a supposed town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

"I'm gonna be the first to say this: It is pretty funny stuff—if he didn't want to be president of the United States,” Walz said. “It's pretty funny stuff—if he weren't going to try and deny women their reproductive rights. It's pretty funny stuff—if he wasn't going to try and rip health care away from all of us with the ACA, or if he wasn't threatening us in different ways.”

Walz then shifted to detailing the consequences suffered by Pennsylvanians due to Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and his pro-billionaire economic policies.

.

"If this was your grandfather, you'd take the keys away. But Donald Trump is running for president of the United States. What happens if he shuts down like he did last night in the Situation Room?" said Walz.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.