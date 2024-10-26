WATCH: GOP Candidate Runs To Avoid Autographing Her Death Threat To Obama

Republican nominee for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Michele Morrow appeared to flee after being asked to autograph messages she wrote calling for former President Barack Obama to be killed.
Michele MorrowCredit: Screengrab/The Good Liars video
By David EdwardsOctober 26, 2024

Comedian Jason Selvig of The Good Liars caught up with Morrow at a recent event and shared the video on X.

"I was wondering if I could grab your autograph," Selvig asked.

"Oh, you're so kind," Morrow replied.

"This is one of your tweets," Selvig explained. "It said, Obama did it. Hillary did it. Schiff did it. Comey did it. Holder did it. And it says, death to traitors on there."

"Yeah, yeah, I do mind signing it for you," Morrow said as she turned to walk away.

"Will you sign this other one about killing Obama on Pay-Per-View?" Selvig wondered.

Morrow ignored the request and continued walking.

"Will you sign the tweet where you said, a firing squad for Obama, a Pay-Per-View death?" Selvig asked again. "Michelle, will you sign it?"

"All right, well, she tweeted it, that she wanted Obama to be killed by a firing squad on Pay-Per-View, but she wouldn't sign the tweet," he added.

Morrow has also spread Q-Anon conspiracy theories accusing school teachers of being "groomers." According to the candidate, the plus in LGBTQ+ stands for pedophilia.

