FAFO: Latino Believes Trump Won't Deport Family-Oriented Migrants

In today's edition of FAFO (F*ck Around and Find Out) we have a man who is probably going to learn the hard way that being one of the "good ones" means nothing to the Trump administration.

See, MAGA loyalty only goes one way. They want your vote, but won't do anything to make your life better. This Latino male Trump voter told CNN that mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers.

He actually said, with a straight face: “That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.”

Sweetie, they don't care if you are family oriented or not. If you are working a good job or not. If you are a criminal or not. To them, being non-American is enough to get you kicked out (and probably put in a camp before). Enjoy that Trump hair visor hat, honey. The leopards are coming for your face.

"Fucketh around and ye shall findeth out" - A Twitter User in 2024