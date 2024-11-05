The Guy Who Tried To Mansplain The Handmaid’s Tale To Margaret Atwood

"One now-deleted reply was so special, it instantly entered the running for most screengrabbed post of the month. [on Twitter]"
The Guy Who Tried To Mansplain The Handmaid’s Tale To Margaret Atwood
Credit: Wikimedia/Screengrab
By Ed ScarceNovember 5, 2024

Only a Trumper would try to explain to the author that her book was actually about Islam and not Christianity, and therefore presumably could never happen here. I don't know that for certain as he's since deleted his tweet after Ben Phillips brought it to the attention of other Twitter users, getting millions of views and about 300,000 likes, and engendering enormous ridicule.

Source: The Poke

Women’s rights are very much a key issue in the US election, with Donald Trump having boasted that he overturned Roe v Wade – the legislation that enshrined the right to reproductive healthcare in the US – which he did by loading the Supreme Court with right-wing judges.

Award-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich captured what the election means for women’s rights by channelling Margaret Atwood‘s brilliant dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale.

As a testament to just how good it was, Margaret Atwood herself shared the image.

One now-deleted reply was so special, it instantly entered the running for most screengrabbed post of the month. And we’re still in week one.

Pulitizer-winning Mike Luckowich of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution with this gem.

Finding an appreciative audience with many, including Margaret Atwood herself.

That didn't stop this jagoff from mansplaining the cartoon to her though, of course.

If I were him, I'd close my account and turn the internet off for good.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon