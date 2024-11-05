The Guy Who Tried To Mansplain The Handmaid’s Tale To Margaret Atwood

Only a Trumper would try to explain to the author that her book was actually about Islam and not Christianity, and therefore presumably could never happen here. I don't know that for certain as he's since deleted his tweet after Ben Phillips brought it to the attention of other Twitter users, getting millions of views and about 300,000 likes, and engendering enormous ridicule.

Source: The Poke

Women’s rights are very much a key issue in the US election, with Donald Trump having boasted that he overturned Roe v Wade – the legislation that enshrined the right to reproductive healthcare in the US – which he did by loading the Supreme Court with right-wing judges.

Award-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich captured what the election means for women’s rights by channelling Margaret Atwood‘s brilliant dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale.

As a testament to just how good it was, Margaret Atwood herself shared the image.

One now-deleted reply was so special, it instantly entered the running for most screengrabbed post of the month. And we’re still in week one.