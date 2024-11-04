Howard Carter Discovered The Tomb Of Tutankhamun

On November 4th, 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen. It was a marvel to behold since the tomb was virtually intact. Shifting desert sands hid the tomb for 3000 years.

Britannica: "Carter found the first sign of what proved to be Tutankhamen’s tomb, but it was not until November 26 that a second sealed doorway was reached, behind which were the treasures."

National Geo: "When archaeologist Howard Carter held up a candle to peer inside on November 26, 1922, the light glinted on golden objects. This tomb, belonging to the Pharaoh Tutankhamun, would soon become the most famous ancient Egyptian discovery of all time."

Trump has been slowly getting mummified by the hair dye and make-up he uses to cover up his decrepit visage.

The Mummy rises!

