'I Don't Mind': Trump Encourages Assassins To 'Shoot Through The Fake News'

Former President Donald Trump said he didn't mind if would-be assassins "shoot through the fake news" because he was protected by bulletproof glass.

At a Sunday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump noted that the U.S. Secret Service had installed the ballistic glass following a previous failed assassination attempt.

"And I have a piece of glass over here, and I don't have a piece of glass there, and I have this piece of glass here," he opined. "But all we have really over here is the fake news, right?"

"And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news, and I don't mind that so much," he continued. "I don't mind, I don't mind that."

Trump complained that the protective glass didn't "look great on television."

"No, when you see yourself on television, you say, boy, you're, you're really not very recognizable, to be honest with you, which is good," he explained.

The former president called himself a "very smart person" because of his self-described ability to "weave" nonsensical talking points together.

"You know, now they are saying that was the most brilliant speech is saying it's a weave," Trump said. "And then what happens is while you're here, there's a point having to do with that point. And you go weave, weave, then you come here, then you do another weave, weave, weave."

"And it's very complex. But then it gets very simple because it all comes brilliantly and beautifully together. And they actually acknowledge this total genius there."