Kamala Harris Meets 'Kamala Harris' For SNL's Cold Open

Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris teamed up for a hilarious cold open on SNL.
By Red PainterNovember 2, 2024

Kamala Harris made a last minute stop on Saturday Night Live to do the cold open with Maya Rudolph, who has returned to SNL specifically to play KAMALA HARRIS. Having TWO Kamala's on screen, finishing each others sentences, was absolutely hilarious.

The election is in just 3 days and I am barely hanging, but Kamala has enough energy to do a bunch of campaign stops a day AND drop in for a live show at 11:30pm. I need to up my caffeine intake, apparently.

Not only was Future President Kamala Harris absolutely adorable, but she nailed it. Just a naturally funny person. Making fun of Trump not being able to open doors while joking around about her laugh. Smiling the entire time.

One of the best lines:

“You can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors.” - Kamala giving “Kamala” advice.

FIRST SKIT of the show -- Tim Kaine also dropped in! And he is really funny.

