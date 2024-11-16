Pete Hegseth Faced Previous Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Trump's nominee to run the Department of Defense, the eminently qualified weekend FOX News anchor, Pete Hegseth, is under increased scrutiny just says after he was nominated. Why, you ask? Oh, just a little allegation of sexual misconduct from 2017. You would think that would come up in a basic background search prior to making a nomination to a major cabinet position in a Presidential cabinet. But we all know Trump cares more about image and loyalty than actual competence or quaifications.

The transition team was scrambling on Thursday when news broke. Trump's incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was told about the allegations and this led to Wiles and at least one lawyer speaking directly to Hegseth about the allegations. The incident is reported to have taken place in Monterey, California in 2017 when Hegseth "acted inappropriately" with a woman.

Hegseth claims that the incident was actually a "consensual encounter." Hegseth's lawyer, Timothy Parlatore (who I am 99% sure was also a Trump lawyer at one time) put out a statement basically denying the whole thing: “This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it.”

Trump's comms director, Steven Cheung aka "Bond Villain: Human Thumb", put out another statement: “President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration. Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again.”

But an unnamed person inside MAGA world acknowledged the epic failure that preceded his nomination: “He wasn’t vetted."

Hegseth comes with a lot of baggage, sexual misconduct allegations aside. He is incredibly unqualified. He is a FOX news weekend anchor who claims to have not washed his hands in 10 years, he once called liberals “domestic enemies” who want “trans-lesbian black females [to] run everything!”.

But in the pro column, at least for Trump, he reportedly began an affair with a FOX producer and HAD A CHILD with her, while he was still married to wife number two. Oh, and he cheated on wife number ONE with wife number TWO. AND THEN CHEATED ON WIFE TWO. He is now married to wife THREE.

He is only 44.

I bet being accused of sexual misconduct, rape, assault, etc are PROS for Donald Trump. They like to stick together, right? Gaetz, RFK Jr, Trump, and now Hegseth.

Let's see where this ends up, but wow. Lots of bad stuff coming out in just four days.