Trump Insiders: Hey, Don't Say 'Camps,' We Sound Like Nazis!

47's minions want to make it clear: He's not planning to build a brand new network of “camps” to house the undocumented immigrants he vowed to round up in what he claims will be “the largest deportation” operation in the “history of our country.” Think of them as spas -- or at least, airport lounges! Via Rolling Stone:

To be sure, Trump’s migrant expulsion program, if he were to follow through with his plans to deport millions, would require massive new camps — something that Trump’s top policy-hand has explicitly told reporters. But openly describing these camps as “camps” invites supremely negative historical comparisons. Some top Trump advisers get so annoyed when the media refers to his publicly detailed immigration-crackdown plans as including “camps” that they’ve cautioned the president-elect’s allies and surrogates to stop using the word “camps” during the current presidential transition, according to two sources familiar with the situation. “I have received some guidance to avoid terms, like ‘camps,’ that can be twisted and used against the president, yes,” says one close Trump ally. “Apparently some people think it makes us look like Nazis.”

Some people have a lot of nerve, amirite?

Because they're going to be a lot more like prisons, and Trump's buddies in the private prison industry will keep them in these camps long enough to make them profitable. Prove me wrong!