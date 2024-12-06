Health Insurers Try Unsuccessfully To Hide Executives' Names

There's a major rush to erase the names of health insurance company executives from their company websites. As fast as they took them down, people started posting the info from the Internet Archive. Via 404 Media:

Following the murder of its CEO on Wednesday morning, United Healthcare removed a page from its website listing the rest of its executive leadership, and several other health insurance companies have done the same, hiding the names and photos of their executives from easy public access.

As of Thursday, United Healthcare’s “about us” page that listed leadership, including slain CEO Brian Thompson, redirects to the company’s homepage. An archive of the page shows that it was still up as of Wednesday morning, but is redirecting at the time of writing and isn’t directly accessible from Google search or the site’s navigation buttons.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, which Thursday said it would walk back changes announced this week that would charge patients for anesthesia during procedures that went longer than estimated, now redirects its own leadership page to its “about us” page. Originally that page showed leadership, including President and CEO Kim Keck, Executive Vice President and CFO Christina Fisher, and 23 more executives as of earlier this year according to archives of the page, but is now inaccessible.