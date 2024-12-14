Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"When I am weaker than you, I ask you for freedom because that is according to your principles; when I am stronger than you, I take away your freedom because that is according to my principles." -- Frank Herbert, Children of Dune.
By driftglassDecember 14, 2024

On this day in 1968, Marvin Gaye scored his first U.S. No. 1 single when "I Heard It Through The Grapevine" started a five-week run at the top.

Progress Pond: We’re All in a Big Yellow Taxi.

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: Nancy Mace becomes social media laughingstock after questionable claim of assault by 'pro-trans man',

The Mahablog: Republicans in Congress Being Bullied Into Submission to MAGA.

Attention spice nerds! On this date in 1984, David Lynch's 45 million dollar version of Dune was released. It was, to say the least, not well-received. Here is the original Siskel & Ebert review. OTOH, Harlan Ellison was one of the few (two?) reviewers who liked the thing, so there's that.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

