Obama-Appointed Federal Judge Un-Retires Because Trump

Thom Tillis is very, very upset! Poor weak thing. Via Law & Crime:

A federal judge in North Carolina appointed by former president Barack Obama has rescinded his plans to take “senior status,” making him the third Democratic appointee — and second Obama pick — to unretire on President-elect Donald Trump before he can take office and choose their replacements.

Fourth Circuit Judge James Wynn Jr. announced his decision in a letter to President Joe Biden that was made public Saturday by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who called it “a slap in the face to the U.S. Senate” in a statement and press release after he issued repeated warnings to Wynn and other judges over the past few months not to revoke their senior status.

“I write to advise that, after careful consideration, I have decided to continue in active regular service,” Wynn told Biden. “As a result of that decision, I respectfully withdraw my letter to you of January 5, 2024. I apologize for any inconvenience I may have caused.”