Social Media Erupts After Healthcare CEO Killing

Finally, Americans come together -- over the dead body of a healthcare executive. What does that say about healthcare and the industry in America? Nothing good.

"We guard against unnecessary care." Pretty much sums things up:

United CEO Andrew Witty gave an address to the company today (leaked to me), telling employees "we guard against...unnecessary care" and that "There are very few people in the history of the U. S. healthcare industry who had a bigger positive effect on American healthcare than Brian [Thompson]." — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) 2024-12-07T01:03:04.007Z

By the way, that statement seems to have been edited out of the original video today. I might have missed it.

Huh. Are they really too scared to give in to their greediest impulses? Stay tuned:

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield rolled back a policy change that would have capped payments for anesthesia for patients, and would have denied claims altogether if any given procedure exceeded a time limit. — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2024-12-06T03:12:54.405Z

I find it curious that the people opining about the glee with which many on social media responded to Brian Thompson's murder haven't put it in context with the glee with which many on social media, including the President-elect, responded to the attack on Paul Pelosi. — emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2024-12-07T13:20:30.000Z

“Unnecessary care.” United denied my aunts breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy, chemo, radiation and follow up surgeries for over a year because she had her second breast removed on the advice of multiple doctors so it was “elective” and reconstruction wasn’t covered. Eat shit. — Chelsea Bourbon (@chelseabourbon.bsky.social) 2024-12-07T13:46:04.481Z

I don't know who needs to know this, but Pro Publica has an online thing that will format a letter to your US health insurance company to demand the records behind a claim denial. (which the insurance is then legally required to provide in most cases) projects.propublica.org/claimfile/ — Daniel Martin (@fizbin.bsky.social) 2024-03-22T13:25:00.175Z

The product is fine till you have to use it — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers.bsky.social) 2024-12-06T19:09:16.369Z

They’re often getting deleted by social media platforms but the UnitedHealth CEO murder ballad is definitely a genre now online. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2024-12-07T02:12:07.374Z

Some of the more fascinating videos on social media right now don’t even say anything explicitly about the shooting. You’d have no idea what this video was about if you posted it on any other week. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2024-12-07T02:35:41.576Z

Lots of videos in this genre too, though I’m not sure what the name for it would be. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2024-12-07T03:52:15.180Z

This is the video that got nuked from TikTok — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2024-12-06T05:12:04.904Z

Changing hearts and minds in a uniquely American fashion. — scha·den·freu·de (@blisterpearl.bsky.social) 2024-12-07T01:22:43.230Z

I have the same amount of empathy for this man and his family that he and his company had for all the people who had their claims denied As someone on reddit just said, his funeral will be paid for from the profits he made on the funerals of all who had claims denied — Rum And Diabetes (@rumanddiabetes.bsky.social) 2024-12-05T15:47:24.654Z

The lawsuit claims UnitedHealth illegally denied "elderly patients care owed to them under Medicare Advantage Plans" by deploying an AI model known by the company to have a 90% error rate, overriding determinations made by the patients' physicians. — Eoin Higgins (@eoinhiggins.bsky.social) 2024-12-05T12:07:59.562Z