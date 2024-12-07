Social Media Erupts After Healthcare CEO Killing

Finally, Americans come together -- over the dead body of a healthcare executive. What does that say about healthcare and the industry in America? Nothing good.
"We guard against unnecessary care." Pretty much sums things up:
United CEO Andrew Witty gave an address to the company today (leaked to me), telling employees "we guard against...unnecessary care" and that "There are very few people in the history of the U. S. healthcare industry who had a bigger positive effect on American healthcare than Brian [Thompson]."
By the way, that statement seems to have been edited out of the original video today. I might have missed it.
Huh. Are they really too scared to give in to their greediest impulses? Stay tuned:
I find it curious that the people opining about the glee with which many on social media responded to Brian Thompson's murder haven't put it in context with the glee with which many on social media, including the President-elect, responded to the attack on Paul Pelosi.
“Unnecessary care.”
United denied my aunts breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy, chemo, radiation and follow up surgeries for over a year because she had her second breast removed on the advice of multiple doctors so it was “elective” and reconstruction wasn’t covered.
Eat shit.
I don't know who needs to know this, but Pro Publica has an online thing that will format a letter to your US health insurance company to demand the records behind a claim denial. (which the insurance is then legally required to provide in most cases)
projects.propublica.org/claimfile/
The lawsuit claims UnitedHealth illegally denied "elderly patients care owed to them under Medicare Advantage Plans" by deploying an AI model known by the company to have a 90% error rate, overriding determinations made by the patients' physicians.
