Fox Tries To Make United Healthcare Murder About Migrant Crime

You know the propaganda came from the top in this case because even MAGA mouthpiece and Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner acknowledged there’s no connection “naturally” between the assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the “immigration crisis.”

But, as the video from Media Matters shows, that didn’t stop Faulkner from making the connection anyway.

Faulkner knew her job was not to provide information but political propaganda. So, she added, “it makes the work harder for NYPD because they're already dealing with a rampant crime uptick from those individuals who broke our first law, coming here illegally.”

The choice of guests also speaks volumes. Instead of any actual police officer, who probably would have dismissed the theory, two more MAGA mouthpieces were booked to legitimize it.

First up, Dr. Darrin Porcher, who retired from the NYPD in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile, and now works as an expert witness, consultant and media commentator. He also teaches “an assortment of criminal justice courses to undergraduate students.” Not exactly a cop or detective handicapped in solving serious crimes because of migrants.

Porcher didn’t cite any police sources, statistics or even news reports to back up his assertion that Harris’ theory was “absolutely correct.” Then he immediately segued to anti-migrant propaganda: “I'm glad that the mayor is switching his calculus and looking to deporting these people that have been arrested or have prior arrests, because the migrant process — the migrant crisis in New York — has dilapidated the quality of life in not just Manhattan, but all the five boroughs,” Porcher said.

He followed up with a little plug for President-Elect 34 Felonies: “Hopefully, we can get something done with the new administration to rid us of the tyranny that this migrant crisis has bestowed upon our great city of New York.”

Faulkner used that fact-free opinion as validation. “Well, and just in terms of fighting crime it makes it hard,” she said. “Because these aren't just people who come here. They intend to live the life that they had before they had crossed the border, and that was a life of crime.”

She continued, “I mean, 58,000 people on the streets of Manhattan or in the five boroughs is a lot of people to keep up with when you're trying to lock down a crime scene that may or may not have anything to do with them, but they're roaming. They are always there.”

Next, she turned to contributor Leo Terrell, asking “What things are we looking for when you hear random act is not something that they even suspect at this point?”

Terrell is an attorney but he has no apparent credentials in law enforcement or criminal justice. But he has a more important qualification. He promotes Trumpism.

Terrell began by spouting off his thoughts on “planning and premeditation,” before getting with the MAGA program. “You talk about the grid, which Darrin talked about. A lot of cities have this grid where there's cooperation. But New York City is a sanctuary city. Question mark: This guy had a mask on. Question mark: As far as the cooperation that's going to take place involving this individual. We don't know his ethnicity, we don't know his legal status. There's a lot of other questions that the prosecution and district attorney is going to have to feather out.”

For extra MAGA points, Faulkner went on a tear about face masks, in which she was aided and abetted by Porcher, before he turned back to the “migrant crisis.”