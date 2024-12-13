Wingnuts Flip-out On Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark was named Athlete of the Year by Time Magazine.

But when she mentioned white privilege in the lengthy article, MAGA mouthpieces screamed bloody murder.

This is one award Time got right.

Winning an election by being a horrible, lying, narcissistic buffoon does not make a Person of the Year, but I digress.

Clark has been a sensation, ratings-wise and playing-wise since being the first draft pick in the WNBA and winning rookie of the year.

In the article, Clark took the time to address the athletes who built the league.

I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege. A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.

5,4,3,2,1...MAGA eruption!

Megyn Kelly jumped on her words which were then echoed by a huge article in the NY Post to make sure the avalanche of criticisms against Clark would follow. Megyn Kelly disgusted by Caitlin Clark for ‘condescending, fake’ white privilege comments

Look at this,” the media personality wrote in a post to X Tuesday. “[Clark]’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The ‘oh [please] pay attention to the black players who are REALY (sic) the ones you want to celebrate.’ Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad.”

Caitlin Clark uses the phrase “my truth” as she’s discussing her “white privilege”, letting us know she’s gone. It’s over. She’s been captured. pic.twitter.com/v1pjb8kXZF — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) December 12, 2024

Clark took the time to celebrate the Black women athletes that have built up the WNBA, but that's a bridge too far for the MAGAts.

Caitlin Clark responded this way to the attacks, "I think my best skill is just blocking out the noise, and hopefully it continues to be, because with the way things are going and where the WNBA is going, you want that attention, and you embrace it, and that’s what makes this so fun."