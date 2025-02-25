CNN Contributor: You're A Traitor If You Defend J6 Insurrectionists

CNN contributor Tara Setmayer labeled her republican panel members and anyone who defends or offers up false equivalence to defend January 6 insurrectionists as traitors to our country and the Constitution.

Former Republican Joe Borelli was trying to downplay the pardon of Enrique Tarrio by Trump and the entire insurrection at the US Capitol by comparing it to other protests in the country when the CNN panel erupted.

Borelli described all Democrats as hypocrites for not rallying to the police's aid when other protests happened.

There was a lot of back and forth when Tara Setmayer of The Seneca Project hit the nail on the head.

SETMAYER: I'm going to have mine right now about this for the for the law enforcement officers who lost their careers, who almost lost their lives, who protected those ungrateful bastards that day that are now pardoned, like Enrique Tarrio, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy. He's the traitor. And anyone who defends what they did or tries to make a false equivalency, actually they are traitors to this country and our Constitution and every law enforcement officer that puts on the badge that defends our democracy. How dare you and anyone else that tries to make a false equivalency with people like the January 6 rioters who were pardoned by the same president. You want us to have confidence in his judgment? He pardoned seditious conspiracy traitors.

I couldn't have said it better.

They are bastards.