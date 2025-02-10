Mike Huckabee Predicts Trump Reign In Gaza 'Of Biblical Proportion'

Mike Huckabee, President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, predicted that the commander-in-chief would do "something of biblical proportion" with the Gaza Strip after he said the U.S. would take "ownership" of the Palestinian's homeland.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Huckabee if he believed "we could see the United States have an ownership piece of Gaza."

"I don't think we know," Huckabee replied. "A lot of people forget that Gaza was once a place inhabited by both Jews and Palestinians until 2005 when Ariel Sharon decided to give it all away."

"And the result we saw October the 7th," he continued. "President Trump did something bold. He looked into the future and said kind of a what if. We don't know exactly what might happen in Gaza, but here's what could have happened in Gaza."

"Gaza could have been Singapore. Instead, Hamas turned it into Haiti."

Huckabee argued that "the only time" there was peace between Israel and the Palestinians was when Trump was in office. Some experts argue, however, that Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran escalated tensions between Hamas and Israel.

"And I'm very optimistic that with his leadership, his bold and innovative thinking, he doesn't think like the other politicians and diplomats have thought," he opined. "I heard somebody say he's thinking outside the box. That's ridiculous. He's not thinking outside the box. He throws the box away and says, let's start with a blank slate and see where this could go. That's leadership."

"I will use this term, Maria," he added. "I think we will see something of biblical proportion happen with his leadership in the Middle East."